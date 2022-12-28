106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Bob Marley’s grandson Jo Mersa Marley dies at 31

Share
Bob Marley’s grandson Jo Mersa Marley dies at 31

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Bob Marley’s grandson Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley passed away Tuesday at the age of 31. A rep confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, although no official cause of death was given.

Earlier reports by journalist Abka Fitz-Henley claimed that Joe Mersa was found unresponsive in his vehicle, with TMZ reporting his death was asthma-related.

Joe Mersa was the son Stephen Marley, one of Bob’s 11 children, and leaves behind a wife and a daughter. He was a singer in his own right, releasing the EP Comfortable in 2014 and another EP, Eternal, in 2021. He also appeared on his father’s 2016 song “Revelation Party,” which appeared on the album Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Artists cover Jim Croce “Walkin’ Back to Georgia” for a good cause
2

Duran Duran performing live in Times Square for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve
3

Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ returns to number one in the UK
4

Nile Rodgers is working with Coldplay
5

Daisy Edgar-Jones cast to play Carole King in movie adaptation of Beautiful

Recently Played

Sweet EmotionAerosmith
1:27pm
All The Small ThingsBlink-182
1:24pm
867-5309 JennyTommy Tutone
1:21pm
Hand In My Pocket [clean Album Version]Alanis Morissette
1:12pm
I Want You To Want Me (live)Cheap Trick
1:08pm
View Full Playlist