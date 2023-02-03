Bonnie Raitt, ABBA & more competing for multiple Grammy Awards Sunday

CBS/Recording Academy

The Grammys are finally happening Sunday in Los Angeles and several of your favorite artists are in the running this year.

Bonnie Raitt is up for four awards, including Song of the Year for “Just Like That,” which is her first-ever nomination as a songwriter. The tune is also up for Best American Roots Song, while the album Just Like That… is nominated for Best Americana Album and “Made Up Mind” is nominated for Best Americana Performance.

Competing against Raitt for Best Americana Album is Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Raise the Roof. The album’s track “High and Lonesome” is also in the running for Best American Roots Song, while “Going Where the Lonely Go” is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

ABBA is up for four awards, including two in the major categories: “Don’t Shut Me Down” for Record of the Year and Voyage ﻿for Album of the Year. They are also up for Best Pop Vocal Album for Voyage and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for “Don’t Shut Me Down.” Should they pick up a win in any category, it will be the Swedish band’s first Grammy.

Other nominees include Diana Ross‘ Thank You, up for Best Pop Traditional Vocal Album; Elvis Costello & The Imposters‘ The Boy Named If up for Best Rock Album; and Bryan Adams‘ “So Happy It Hurts” up for Best Rock Performance.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

