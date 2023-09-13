106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” joins YouTube’s One Billion Views club

Share
Cleopatra Records

The music video for Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” is the latest to join the rankings of YouTube’s One Billion Views club.

The video, filmed in England’s Holloway Sanatorium, was added to YouTube 13 years ago and now becomes Tyler’s first video to ever reach that milestone. 

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” was the biggest hit of Tyler’s career, spending four weeks at #1. It was certified Platinum by the RIAA and earned Tyler a Grammy nod for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Take the Jack Music Test!
2

ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog drops new solo single
3

Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ Singer, Dies at 76
4

“Dream Weaver” singer Gary Wright dies at age 80
5

Cher says she’ll still be wearing “jeans and long hair” at age 80

Recently Played

One WeekBarenaked Ladies
2:59pm
Immigrant SongLed Zeppelin
2:57pm
Enter SandmanMetallica
2:46pm
Break My StrideMatthew Wilder
2:43pm
Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (clean Edit)Green Day
2:38pm
View Full Playlist