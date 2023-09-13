Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” joins YouTube’s One Billion Views club

The music video for Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” is the latest to join the rankings of YouTube’s One Billion Views club.

The video, filmed in England’s Holloway Sanatorium, was added to YouTube 13 years ago and now becomes Tyler’s first video to ever reach that milestone.

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” was the biggest hit of Tyler’s career, spending four weeks at #1. It was certified Platinum by the RIAA and earned Tyler a Grammy nod for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

