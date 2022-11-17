Booker T & The MG’s celebrating 60th anniversary of Green Onions

Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The 60th anniversary of Booker T. & The MG’s debut album, Green Onions, is being celebrated with a new release.

Green Onions: 60 Anniversary Deluxe Edition, dropping February 24, will be a completely remastered version of the record, on 180-gram translucent green “onion” vinyl. It will also be released digitally and on CD with all packaging containing all-new liner notes by author David Ritz, based on his interview with founding members Booker T. Jones and Steve Cropper. A newly remastered version of “Mo’ Onions” is out now.

Released in the summer of 1962, the title track of Green Onions, the result of an impromptu studio jam, went on to sell a million copies, topping the R&B chart and peaking at number three on the pop chart.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.