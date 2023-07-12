106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Boy George and Culture Club, Madness to play Singapore Grand Prix

Rick Kern/WireImage

Boy George & Culture Club and Madness have been added to the entertainment lineup for the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023, taking place September 15 to 17.

Culture Club will headline the Zone 1 Wharf Stage on Saturday, September 16, while Madness will headline the same stage Sunday, September 17. In addition, Boy George is booked for a DJ set at the Twenty3 hospitality facility on September 17.

Other artists booked for the Singapore Grand Prix include Post MaloneRobbie WilliamsKings of LeonGroove Armada and more.

Info on tickets can be found at sinagporegp.sg.

