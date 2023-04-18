106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Boy George & Culture Club announce dates for The Letting It Go Show 2023 tour

courtesy of Live Nation

Boy George & Culture Club are returning to North America this summer. The band just announced dates for a new tour, The Letting It Go Show, featuring special guests Howard Jones and Berlin on all dates. 

The tour kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, hitting mostly outdoor amphitheaters in cities like Nashville, Philadelphia, Dallas and San Diego before wrapping August 20 in Concord, California.

A Citi presale kicks off Wednesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at boygeorgeandcultureclub.net.

