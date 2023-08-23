106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Boy George to appear in new documentary series, ‘Camden’, about the London music scene

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Culture Club’s Boy George is one of several artists set to appear in Camden, a new Disney+ documentary series focusing on London’s Camden neighborhood and the music and performers identified with it. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being directed by Asif Kapadia, who directed Amy, the documentary about Amy Winehouse, one of the biggest stars identified with Camden.  

Other musicians featured in the film include Nile Rodgers, Coldplay‘s Chris MartinMark Ronson, the Black Eyed Peas, and Dua Lipa, whose production company, Radical22, is producing the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they are all artists whose “lives and careers have been changed forever” by the neighborhood. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

