Boy George to return to Broadway in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

After a 20-year hiatus, Boy George is returning to Broadway — in the Tony Award-winning show Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

George was last on Broadway in 2003, when he starred in Taboo, a musical for which he wrote the music and lyrics. The show featured George playing the late Australian performance artist and club promoter Leigh Bowery, who was a friend, as well as an influence.

George will take over the role of Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! starting February 6; he’ll be in the show through May 12. In the show, Zidler is the owner of the Moulin Rouge nightclub and serves as an MC. The role is currently being played by Tituss Burgess.

You can buy tickets via MoulinRougeMusical.com.

Meanwhile, George’s autobiography, Karma, will be out on November 9. In a statement, he says, “I went to a lot of trouble to create Boy George and then I went through a whole battle for years about not wanting to be him. But now I enjoy and embrace it in a way that I wasn’t able to as a young person … I’m finally learning to be George Alan O’Dowd from Eltham.”

