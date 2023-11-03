Brenda Lee shares first official video for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”
Brenda Lee is celebrating the 65th anniversary of her classic holiday tune “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by releasing the first-ever official music video for the song.
“This song has been so special to me – I never thought it would be my signature song, but I love that it is because it brings so much joy,” Lee shares. “I remember the day I recorded this wonderful Johnny Marks song, and here we are 65 years later and I’m only here because of you.”
She adds, “I won’t ever meet all of you, but I know you are there and have been since I was a little girl – so Thank You and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas!”
Originally released in 1958, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has gone on to sell over 25 million copies around the world. It peaked as high as #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart during the 2019 holiday season.
The video release coincides with a new holiday EP from Lee, A Rockin’ Christmas with Brenda Lee, which features a reimagined version of her classic, along with other holiday favorites, like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.