British producer/singer Peter Asher recovering from emergency brain surgery

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for NAMM

Veteran British musician and producer Peter Asher is recovering from an emergency brain operation that he underwent on Friday, October 7.

The 78-year-old Asher, known as one-half of the 1960s pop duo Peter and Gordon, as well as for his work as a producer with Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor, posted a message about his health scare Saturday on his Instagram.

“As some of you may have heard, I had quite the scare yesterday,” he wrote. “I wasn’t feeling 100% for a few weeks so I went to get an MRI after my wife and daughter insisted I check things out. Good thing I did because I had to be rushed into emergency brain surgery from there. Two small holes in my head but I am on the mend and should be outta here by next week which I am really excited for.”

Asher continued, “I am honestly just bored because I’m usually so active and can’t stand having to stay in one spot but I am grateful things went so well. In the meantime I’ll be watching movies from the bed with my daughter @vickyt and the little teddy she gave to keep me company. Thanks for the kind messages!”

The post is accompanied by a photo of a smiling Peter in a hospital bed giving a thumbs-up sign, along with a teddy bear wearing a pink t-shirt that says “Feel the Heal.”

Meanwhile, Asher has postponed the upcoming October performances of his “A Musical Memoir of the 60s and Beyond” show, which had been scheduled for October 14 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and on October 15 in Plainville, Massachusetts. Visit PeterAsherMusic.com for more details.

In other news, a new Asher biography, Peter Asher: A Life in Music, will be published on November 15.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.