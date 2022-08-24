Britney Spears shares, then deletes, extended clip of Elton John collab “Hold Me Closer”

Interscope

The other day, Sir Elton John performed his forthcoming Britney Spears collab at a popular French restaurant. On Wednesday, Britney shared an extended preview of the song so fans could really hear what it sounds like — then deleted it a short time later.

If you caught it, the clip featured Britney’s rich vocals as she sings lyrics and melodies from Elton’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” and his 1992 tune “The One.”

Britney also lavished praise onto the legendary hitmaker, writing in a lengthy Instagram caption, “Since most say they are honored TO KNOW ME SO WELL and only want happiness for me … you can bet your bottom dollar that THIS collaboration will heighten my year by joining your brilliant hands of play.”

Britney said, “Sir Elton I did it thanks to your genius, creative, and legendary mind !!! I am so grateful !!!”

Elton commented on the “Toxic” singer’s post: “Can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on!”

The two have also shared a snippet of what appears to be the track’s music video. The clip opens to a field of pink roses before a rocket blasts off into the pastel-colored sky.

The British singer also took to his Instagram Story to share a “‘Hold Me Closer’ pop quiz,” where he asked fans how they are feeling about the forthcoming track, if they presaved the song and how excited they are to finally hear it when it comes out on Friday.

