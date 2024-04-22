Bruce Springsteen plays 30-song set, with three tour debuts, in Columbus

Bruce Springsteen wrapped the first leg of his 2024 tour in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday and it looks like he had a hard time leaving the stage.

According to setlist.fm, The Boss treated the crowd to a 30-song set, kicking things off with The Ghost of Tom Joad song “Youngstown,” which he hasn’t performed since 2017. The track is somewhat appropriate for the occasion, since it’s written about Youngstown, Ohio.

But that wasn’t the only song to get its tour debut in Columbus. Springsteen also performed the Darkness on the Edge of Town track “Streets of Fire,” the first time it’s been performed since 2016, followed by Born in the U.S.A.’s “I’m Going Down,” its first performance since 2017.

Elsewhere, “Racing in the Streets” returned to the set thanks to a sign request, with Bruce wrapping the show with a seven-song encore: “Born to Run,” “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight),” “Bobby Jean,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” “Detroit Medley” and “Twist and Shout.” That was followed by the Bruce solo performance of “I’ll See You In My Dreams.”

Springsteen now has a couple weeks off before he heads to Europe for a new leg of the tour, which kicks off May 5 in Cardiff, Wales. He returns to the U.S. in August, starting with a two-night stand in Pittsburgh August 15 and 18. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

