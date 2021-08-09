Bruce Springsteen's daughter claims silver medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, rocked her first-ever Olympic Games over the weekend, taking home the silver medal for the U.S. Equestrian jumping team.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the Springsteen clan reacted with pure joy and triumph after Jessica’s Olympic victory.
“I FaceTimed them really quick,” the 29-year-old Springsteen said after collecting her medal. “They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything.”
This latest win now pushes Jessica to a new ranking. Prior to competing, she was listed as 27th in the world; now, she ranks 14th.
“It was also super exciting,” the Olympian added, noting she dealt with some “jitters” before making her final run in Tokyo. “My horse jumped it beautifully. And we really gave it our all out there.”
She competed alongside fellow Team USA members Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and two-time gold medalist McLain Ward in a neck-and-neck race for first against Sweden.
The two countries faced against each other in a jump-off, with the Swedes eking out Team USA with a slightly better time of 122.90. Team USA completed the jump-off with an overall time of 124.20. Both managed the course with no penalties.
Despite taking home the silver, Team USA managed to make history: Not only does this mark Jessica’s first Olympic Games and medal, but teammate Laura Kraut, 55, is now the oldest Olympic medalist.
