106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Burt Bacharach & Hal David back on the Hot 100 Top 10

Share
JMEnternational/Redferns

The late songwriting team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David has returned to the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in almost 20 years.

The pair is back in the top five thanks to Doja Cat’s latest hit, “Paint the Town Red,” which is at #5 this week. Doja’s track samples the songwriting pair’s classic “Walk On By,” which was made famous in 1964 by Dionne Warwick.

The last time Bacharach and David were in the top 10 was in 2004 thanks to Twista’s “Slow Jamz,” featuring Kanye West and Jamie Foxx. It included a sample of Luther Vandross’ cover of their song “A House Is Not A Home,” which was originally recorded by Warwick in 1964.

Bacharach and David began their songwriting partnership in the 1950s, writing such hits as “Do You Know The Way To San Jose,” “I Know I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “I Say A Little Prayer For You,” “What’s New Pussycat,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” and many others.

Bacharach passed away in February 2023; David died in September 2012.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Donate Here to the American Red Cross Maui Relief Fund
2

Boy George to appear in new documentary series, ‘Camden’, about the London music scene
3

Songwriter Desmond Child on working with Bon Jovi on ‘Slippery When Wet’: “They had this energy”
4

Steve Hackett shares new performance from ‘Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton’
5

Duran Duran announces new single, “Danse Macabre”

Recently Played

T.n.t.Ac/dc
1:32pm
No Scrubs [radio Version]Tlc
1:28pm
Dont You (forget About Me)Simple Minds
1:24pm
Kryptonite3 Doors Down
1:15pm
GypsyFleetwood Mac
1:11pm
View Full Playlist