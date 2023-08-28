Burt Bacharach & Hal David back on the Hot 100 Top 10

The late songwriting team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David has returned to the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in almost 20 years.

The pair is back in the top five thanks to Doja Cat’s latest hit, “Paint the Town Red,” which is at #5 this week. Doja’s track samples the songwriting pair’s classic “Walk On By,” which was made famous in 1964 by Dionne Warwick.

The last time Bacharach and David were in the top 10 was in 2004 thanks to Twista’s “Slow Jamz,” featuring Kanye West and Jamie Foxx. It included a sample of Luther Vandross’ cover of their song “A House Is Not A Home,” which was originally recorded by Warwick in 1964.

Bacharach and David began their songwriting partnership in the 1950s, writing such hits as “Do You Know The Way To San Jose,” “I Know I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “I Say A Little Prayer For You,” “What’s New Pussycat,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” and many others.

Bacharach passed away in February 2023; David died in September 2012.

