Burt Bacharach, Hal David & Dionne Warwick back at #1 thanks to Doja Cat

The late songwriting team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David has returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in almost 20 years, thanks to Doja Cat.

Doja’s latest single, “Paint the Town Red,” tops the Hot 100 this week. The track samples the songwriting pair’s classic “Walk On By,” which was made famous in 1964 by Dionne Warwick.

Thanks to a sample in Twista’s “Slow Jamz,” featuring Kanye West and Jamie Foxx, Bacharach and David last earned a songwriting credit on a #1 song in 2004. That song, which spent one week on top of the chart, samples Luther Vandross’ cover of Warwick’s 1964 release “A House Is Not a Home.”

And with Warwick’s voice used in Doja’s track, it marks the first time her voice has appeared in a #1 song since 1986, when her classic “That’s What Friends Are For,” which also featured Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight, hit #1.

