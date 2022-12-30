Canadian folk musician Ian Tyson, writer of ‘Four Strong Winds,’ dies

Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Canadian folk musician Ian Tyson, one half of the duo Ian & Sylvia, passed away Thursday at the age of 89. According to a post on Facebook, he died at his ranch in Alberta, Canada, from “on-going health complications.”

Tyson is best known for his song “Four Strong Winds,” which was covered by such artists as Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and Judy Collins, as well as Neil Young, whose cover appeared on his 1978 album, Comes a Time. Ian & Sylvia’s other big hit, “Someday Soon,” was covered by Collins, Lynn Anderson, Glen Campbell and more.

Tyson became a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 1989, and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with partner and wife Sylvia Fricker in 1992. He was also inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.