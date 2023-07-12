Carly Simon’s early years collected in ‘These Are the Good Old Days: The Carly Simon and Jac Holzman Story’

In 1970, Carly Simon was signed to Elektra Records by its founder, Jac Holzman, and that was the start of what is arguably the most iconic period of her career. Now, the recordings the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer made during that time have been collected in a new album called These Are the Good Old Days: The Carly Simon and Jac Holzman Story, due out September 15.

The 20 remastered songs on the album are mostly taken from Simon’s classic first three albums: 1971’s self-titled debut and Anticipation, and 1972’s No Secrets. There’s also a previously unreleased demo for the song “Alone” — which helped Carly land her record deal —and her take on John Prine‘s “Angel from Montgomery,” a song later made famous by Bonnie Raitt. You can hear Carly’s version of the song now on all digital platforms.

Among the hits on the album are “That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be,” “Anticipation,” “The Right Thing to Do” and “You’re So Vain.” Deep tracks like “Our First Day Together” and “The Love’s Still Growing” are also included.

In a statement, Carly says of working with Holzman, “There was never more care given to me. Never more respect, and I can surely say that I would never have become a performer had it not been for that first call from Jac after listening to my first little demo cassette.”

Holzman adds, “Carly and I created a lifelong friendship born from our ’70s music collaboration. I think the good and positive effect we had on each other resulted in records that were gifts for Carly fans and music lovers the world over.”

Here’s the vinyl track listing:

LP One: Side One

“Anticipation”

“It Was So Easy”

“Alone” – Demo

“The Best Thing”

“Dan, My Fling”

Side Two

“I’ve Got to Have You”

“The Love’s Still Growing”

“Summer’s Coming Around Again”

“Our First Day Together”

“Embrace Me, You Child”

LP Two: Side One

“Legend In Your Own Time”

“That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be”

“The Carter Family”

“Angel From Montgomery”

“Julie Through The Glass”

Side Two

“His Friends Are More Than Fond of Robin”

“Reunions”

“The Right Thing to Do”

“We Have No Secrets”

“You’re So Vain”

