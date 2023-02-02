106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Carole King shares clip of upcoming documentary ‘Home Again: Carole King Live In Central Park’

Share
Carole King shares clip of upcoming documentary ‘Home Again: Carole King Live In Central Park’

Abramorama

Carole King’s famed 1973 Central Park concert is the subject of a new documentary that will be streamed for the first time ever later this month, and now fans are getting their first taste of what to expect.

King has released a clip of her performance of the Tapestry track “Home Again” at the homecoming show, which took place May 26, 1973, at the Great Lawn in NYC’s Central Park. It was the first concert ever held on the Great Lawn. 

Home Again: Carole King Live In Central Park is set to start streaming exclusively on The Coda Collection, via Amazon Prime, on February 9, which is also Carole’s 81st birthday. The following day the live album, Home Again, will be released digitally.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

More artists pay tribute to the late David Crosby
2

Carly Simon drops “That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard it Should Be” from upcoming ‘Live At Grand Central’ album
3

Cher pens op-ed for ‘Newsweek’ calling for help protecting Armenians against “murderous regimes”
4

See Gloria, Cyndi, Belinda and Dolly rock football jerseys in new video for “Gonna Be You”
5

Pet Shop Boys releasing four-song EP in April

Recently Played

Brown Eyed GirlVan Morrison
11:30am
LithiumNirvana
11:26am
1999Prince
11:22am
Real WorldMatchbox Twenty
11:15am
Somebody To LoveQueen
11:10am
View Full Playlist