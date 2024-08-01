Carole King uses ‘Tapestry’ to reveal which presidential candidate is getting her vote

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carole King is using her iconic album Tapestry to let folks know who she’s voting for in the upcoming presidential election.

The album’s cover shows her sitting by a window, with a cat in the foreground. She shared it on Instagram with the caption, “Cat ladies for Kamala,” indicating she supports the presumptive Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris.

The cat ladies comment is in reference to Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance‘s controversial remarks in which he said the U.S. was being run by “childless cat ladies” who “force their misery on the rest of the country.”

Released Feb. 10, 1971, Tapestry was King’s sophomore solo album and featured such classic songs as “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “So Far Away,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and others.

It was a huge hit for King, spending 15 straight weeks at number one and winning four Grammy Awards. It holds the record for the most consecutive weeks at #1 by a female artist and until 2017 held the record for the longest-charting album by a female solo artist in the U.S. The record was broken by Adele’s 21.

