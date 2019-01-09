Celebrate Woodstock’s 50th Anniversary With a 3-Day Music Festival at the Original Site

The 50th Anniversary of Woodstock is coming back to the original ground but this time there will be two events to enjoy during the 3-day festival. The Bethel Woods and Cultural Festival will take place where the original Woodstock took place on August 16-18, and another festival organized by the original producer of Woodstock, Michael Lang. Lang released this statement about Woodstock: “While the original site in Bethel remains close to our hearts, it simply doesn’t have the capacity to host our official Woodstock 50 celebration. We’ll soon be announcing a new location that can handle all the peace, love and music we’ve got planned. Stay tuned.”

Although no artists have been announced for the event, would you go to the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock? If you could go to a major event from the past, which event would it be?