      Weather Alert

Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Mar 13, 2020 @ 2:51pm
Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

#Trending
Dallas Cowboy Football
Spring 2020 Cash Contest Rules
Career Opportunities
City of Tyler to suspend public events for the next two weeks
106.5 JACK fm on Alexa!