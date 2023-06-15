Check out the first trailer for Netflix’s new Wham! documentary

A new documentary about Wham! is set to debut on Netflix in July and we are now getting our first peek at it.

The streaming service just released a trailer for the doc, aptly titled Wham!, which gives fans insight into the hit pop group made up of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

The film is helmed by Fyre director Chris Smith, who earns praise from Ridgeley, telling Rolling Stone, “He has come as close as anyone might to making tangible that which is the essence of Wham! and has done so with veracity and affection.”

The trailer features archival footage of the duo, home movies, interviews and more, and includes clips of Michael and Ridgeley discussing how they met, how they created the band and how stardom affected them.

“The documentary is a genuinely authentic representation of Wham!’s ascent to worldwide success and a place in the hearts of many,” Ridgeley shares. “And I have no doubt that George would recognize [it] as being as close to our experience of that wonderful chapter in our lives, as any account might be.”

Wham! debuts July 5 on Netflix.

