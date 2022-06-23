      Weather Alert

Check out virtual “duet” between Elvis Presley and Jack White from upcoming '﻿Elvis﻿' movie

Jun 23, 2022 @ 6:00pm

RCA Records

Former White Stripes frontman Jack White has shared a preview of his contribution to the soundtrack for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis.

The song is a combination of Presley’s 1969 recording of “Power of My Love” and White’s new vocals.

“It is an incredible honor to be a part of this ‘duet’ with the king of rock n’ roll,” White writes in a message posted on his social media sites, along with a video playing a clip of the track.

Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Both the film and its soundtrack, which also features Stevie NicksChris Isaak, Rufus Thomas, Gary Clark Jr., Eminem, CeeLo Green and many others, will be released this Friday, June 24.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
Watch Bob Dylan, Elton John, Barry Gibb and more stars with Brian Wilson a Happy 80th Birthday
Kenny Loggins reveals his “musical soulmate,” is “dumbfounded” by 'Top Gun: Maverick' success
Eurythmics' Dave Stewart & Evanescence's Amy Lee share video for “Love Hurts” duet; single dropping Friday
Madonna's ﻿'Will & Grace' ﻿role was “50% less funny” because of the way she dressed, says executive producer
Check out virtual “duet” between Elvis Presley and Jack White from upcoming '﻿Elvis﻿' movie
Connect With Us Listen To Us On