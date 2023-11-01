106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Cher & Chicago to perform on The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

Cher and Chicago are on board to help ring in the holiday season with a performance on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Cher, who recently released her first holiday album, Christmas, will perform a new holiday song during the festivities, while Chicago is confirmed to perform on The Wondership by Wonder holiday float.

Other Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performers include Bel Biv DeVoeEn VogueDavid Foster and Katharine McPheePentatonix and the casts of the Broadway musicals & JulietBack to the Future: The Musical and Shucked.

Of course, there will also be plenty of floats and balloons. Seven new balloons will be making their debut, including Beagle Scout Snoopy, Kung Fu Panda’s Po and the Pillsbury Doughboy.

The parade kicks off Thursday, November 23, at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones, thirty minutes earlier than the usual start time. It’ll air on NBC and be simulcast on Peacock; an encore will telecast at 2 p.m ET/PT.

