‘Cher Forever’, career-spanning compilation, coming in September

Cher’s musical career is being explored in a new compilation album coming this fall.

Cher Forever, dropping Sept. 20, will feature 21 remastered tracks, all chosen by Cher. They include hit songs like “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time,” as well as “Strong Enough,” “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss)” and “I Found Someone.” There are also classics like “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves” and “Dark Lady,” along with her 2023 holiday single “DJ Play a Christmas Song.”

Cher Forever will be released as a two-LP set on crystal clear translucent vinyl, as well as on CD. Both are available for preorder now.

But that’s not all. A digital release, Forever Fan Edition, will also be released on Sept. 20 featuring 19 additional tracks. The digital version includes iconic Sonny and Cher tunes “The Beat Goes On” and “I Got You Babe,” plus “Just Like Jesse James,” “Welcome To Burlesque,” “Move Me,” which features her late ex-husband Gregg Allman, and a live cover of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

Also included is the fan-favorite “A Woman’s Story,” previously only available as a 45-inch single, which is out now on digital services.

Cher Forever and Forever Fan Edition are set to drop ahead of some big milestones in Cher’s career. She’s due to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19. She’ll also release the first part of her memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, on Nov. 19, with part two coming in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.