Cher makes a surprise return to Paris Fashion Week

Once again, Cher unexpectedly dropped in unannounced for a stint on Paris Fashion Week — this time for designer Rick Owens

ET Canada reports the Oscar winner made another surprise appearance on Thursday night, but she wasn’t there to strut the runway as she had done the night prior.

For the upscale event, Cher radiated a rock vibe with a stylish black velvet fedora, black zip-up sweater, leather fingerless gloves, black platform boots and a white, gray and black plaid skirt and pant ensemble.

As previously reported, the legendary singer strutted the catwalk at the Balmain fashion show on Wednesday night. Cher donned a marbled spandex bodysuit with a daring plunging neckline, black fingerless gloves, and once again, those black platform boots as she walked along to her hit “Strong Enough.”

As she walked arm-and-arm with designer Olivier Rousteing, Cher couldn’t help but mouth along to the words of her 1998 hit.

“JUST HAD BEST TIME, ON STAGE…FELT GREAT,” the 76-year-old Cher tweeted after the jubilant display. “SHOW WAS PROBABLY BEST FASHION SHOW ‘EVER.’MODELS WERE BEAUTY FROM ANOTHER UNIVERSE. CLOTHES 2 DIE 4…OLIVIER 2 DIE 4.”

Paris Fashion Week continues through October 4, so it is possible we’ll see more of Cher in the coming days.

