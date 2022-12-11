Cher mourns her mother Georgia Holt, dead at 96

Cher and Georgia Holt in 2013; Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

On Friday, Cher tweeted that her heart was breaking for her “beloved friend, sister” Tina Turner, whose son Ronnie passed away at age 62. But on Saturday, Cher found herself mourning a loss: Her beloved mother, Georgia Holt, had passed away at age 96.

“Mom is gone,” the legendary entertainer tweeted. No details were provided, but back in September, Cher had tweeted that her mother had been in the hospital with pneumonia.

Holt, a singer, actress and model born Jackie Jean Crouch, had appeared in classic TV shows like The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and I Love Lucy, as well as movies like 1950’s A Life of Her Own and 1951’s Father’s Little Dividend.

She was married and divorced a total of six times in her life, including to Cher’s father, John Sarkisian, who she was married to from 1946 to 1947. They remarried in 1965, but divorced in 1966. She was in a relationship from 1976 until her death with Craig Spencer.

A singer since childhood, Holt recorded a country album, Honky Tonk Woman, in 1980. Featuring a duet with Cher, it wasn’t released until 2013. That same year, she was the subject of a Lifetime documentary called Dear Mom, Love Cher.

In addition to Cher, Holt is survived by her other daughter, Georganne LaPiere, and her two grandchildren: Cher’s children Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

