106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Cher producing horror flick with son Chaz Bono

Share
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cher is taking a stab at horror movies. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the iconic singer is teaming up with her son, Chaz Bono, to executive produce the horror flick Little Bites.

The film will star Krsy Fox as a young widow and mother trying to protect her young daughter from a flesh-eating monster named Agyar by allowing the creature to feed on her body.

Bono, who has appeared in American Horror Story and Curb Your Enthusiasm, will also have a role in the film. The rest of the cast includes well-known horror stars Barbara CramptonHeather Langenkamp and Bonnie Aarons, along with Elizabeth Caro, who’ll play Fox’s daughter, and Jon Sklaroff as Agyar.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Paul McCartney, Cyndi Lauper & more set for Tribeca Festival
2

Guns N’ Roses announces support acts for North American tour
3

Grammy-winning songwriter Cynthia Weil dies at 82
4

Famed metal band Avenged Sevenfold wanted Lionel Richie to sing on their new album
5

Led Zeppelin is the subject of new photo exhibit opening June 8

Recently Played

Im Yours (pop Mix)Jason Mraz
4:55am
Free FallinTom Petty
4:51am
You Oughta KnowAlanis Morissette
4:47am
Addicted To LoveRobert Palmer
4:38am
Every MorningSugar Ray
4:35am
View Full Playlist