106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Cher releases “Paradise Is Here” remix from ‘It’s a Man’s World’ deluxe edition

Share
Warner Music UK

Later this week Cher is dropping a deluxe edition of her 1995 album, It’s a Man’s World, which features a selection of remixes, and she’s just dropped one of them: “Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Mix).”

It’s a Man’s World (Deluxe Edition) is being released July 14 digitally and as a four-LP or two-CD set. The limited edition LP set is the first time the album’s ever been pressed on vinyl. The LPs are pressed on red, blue, green and yellow vinyl, and come with an exclusive numbered lithograph.

Released in November 1995, It’s a Man’s World featured such hits as “One By One” and her cover of Marc Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis.” “Paradise Is Here” is a cover of a Tina Turner track.

Cher’s It’s a Man’s World (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Documentary on Elvis Presley’s 1968 comeback special to air on Paramount+
2

Melissa Etheridge recounts strange encounter with young fan early in her caree
3

Belinda Carlisle talks new tour, reveals the one Go-Go’s song always in the set
4

Cyndi Lauper drops song for new Prime Video series ‘The Horror of Delores Roach’
5

UB40 on their UB45 tour: “Even if you’re at the age now where you want to sit down, it’s not going to happen”

Recently Played

Hypnotize [radio Mix]Notorious B.i.g.
6:27pm
Free FallinTom Petty
6:23pm
RockstarNickelback
6:13pm
FootlooseKenny Loggins
6:09pm
What Its LikeEverlast
6:04pm
View Full Playlist