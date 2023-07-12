Cher releases “Paradise Is Here” remix from ‘It’s a Man’s World’ deluxe edition

Later this week Cher is dropping a deluxe edition of her 1995 album, It’s a Man’s World, which features a selection of remixes, and she’s just dropped one of them: “Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Mix).”

It’s a Man’s World (Deluxe Edition) is being released July 14 digitally and as a four-LP or two-CD set. The limited edition LP set is the first time the album’s ever been pressed on vinyl. The LPs are pressed on red, blue, green and yellow vinyl, and come with an exclusive numbered lithograph.

Released in November 1995, It’s a Man’s World featured such hits as “One By One” and her cover of Marc Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis.” “Paradise Is Here” is a cover of a Tina Turner track.

Cher’s It’s a Man’s World (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.