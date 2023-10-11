Cher says she’s “had the best time” with boyfriend Alexander Edwards: “He’s just so special”

When Cher, 77, started dating her 37-year-old boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, it made headlines, but she says she understands the fascination.

“Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man,” Cher tells People. “Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!”

Cher says she and the music producer met briefly last year during Paris Fashion Week, and a mutual friend later gave him her number. She reveals, “I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!”

The reason Cher did it? “He’s just so special,” she says, adding, “No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late.”

“If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it,” she continues. “I’ve had the best time.”

“If you have happiness, you can’t think about how long it’s going to last,” the star notes. “You have to think about ‘How does it feel?’ and live in the moment.”

Edwards produced a song titled “Drop Top Sleigh” on Cher’s new Christmas album, due out October 20.

“That’s a hard thing to do when you are in love with someone and then you say, ‘OK, here, take this record and do what you want with it.’ But I had faith,” she says. “And I was so thrilled.”

