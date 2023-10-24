Cher says Tina Turner asked her for advice about leaving Ike

Cher and the late Tina Turner were good friends, and not just because they were both global pop superstars. It turns out they bonded over the toxicity in their respective first marriages — so much so that Tina asked Cher for advice on ending hers.

“We had kind of a special relationship — both of us were younger when we were married and both of our husbands were pretty much the boss,” Cher tells Extra. She’s quick to note that her husband Sonny Bono wasn’t abusive in the way Tina’s husband Ike Turner was to her. But, Cher says, “He was very much the boss, and wasn’t too interested in my opinions about anything.”

Cher and Sonny split in 1974. Tina and Ike were still married when Tina appeared on Cher’s TV show; Cher says, “She just wanted to know … how did I leave? And I said, ‘I just walked out.’”

In 1976, Tina left Ike, famously running away with only 36 cents and a gas credit card in her pocket.

Cher also spoke to Extra about her relationship with Alexander “AE” Edwards, who’s 37. The 77-year-old diva tells Extra that she and Alexander “just get each other,” but says sometimes the age difference is tough.

She explains, “Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about … most of my references … [he’ll] look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet.’”

