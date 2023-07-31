Cher teases new Christmas album

Looks like Cher may be helping everyone get in the holiday spirit this year. The legendary singer teased fans on social media with an update about her first Christmas album.

Using a Santa emoji and a Christmas tree emoji instead of actually writing out “Christmas” or “holiday,” Cher tweeted that she’s “SO +%#~>€ EXCITED ABOUT MY” Christmas album, adding “NEVER WANTED 2 DO ONE, BUT ITS AS GOOD AS ANY RECORD IVE MADE.”

Although she didn’t give any more details, like when it may be coming, she did let fans know “THIS IS NOT UR’ MOTHERS” Christmas album.

This isn’t the first time Cher mentioned recording a Christmas album. Back in June, she shared a tweet about the record, noting “It’s scary to make something so Different” and adding that one of the songs she’s recording is one of her “favorites EVER.”

