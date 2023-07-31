106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Cher teases new Christmas album

Share
Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation

Looks like Cher may be helping everyone get in the holiday spirit this year. The legendary singer teased fans on social media with an update about her first Christmas album.

Using a Santa emoji and a Christmas tree emoji instead of actually writing out “Christmas” or “holiday,” Cher tweeted that she’s “SO +%#~>€ EXCITED ABOUT MY” Christmas album, adding “NEVER WANTED 2 DO ONE, BUT ITS AS GOOD AS ANY RECORD IVE MADE.”

Although she didn’t give any more details, like when it may be coming, she did let fans know “THIS IS NOT UR’ MOTHERS” Christmas album.

This isn’t the first time Cher mentioned recording a Christmas album. Back in June, she shared a tweet about the record, noting “It’s scary to make something so Different” and adding that one of the songs she’s recording is one of her “favorites EVER.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Simple Minds releasing ‘New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey’ in October
2

Herb Alpert congratulates Taylor Swift after she ties his chart record
3

Wham! Netflix doc gives a big bump to the pop duo’s classic hits
4

Wham! Netflix doc gives a big bump to the pop duo’s classic hits
5

Bryan Adams joins tech startup that keeps songs safe

Recently Played

Jumper [radio Edit]Third Eye Blind
5:39am
What About Love?Heart
5:35am
BelieverImagine Dragons
5:32am
Magic Carpet RideSteppenwolf
5:26am
Just A GirlNo Doubt
5:23am
View Full Playlist