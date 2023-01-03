Cher trolls the haters as she spends New Year’s with “daddy” Alexander Edwards

joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After sparking engagement rumors late last year, Cher celebrated New Year’s with her new man, Alexander “AE” Edwards — and made sure to troll the haters who object to her relationship with the 36-year-old music producer.

Cher posted two photos of herself on New Year’s with Alexander: In one, the huge diamond ring he gave her for Christmas was front and center, though not on her engagement finger. “Happy New Year Daddy,” she captioned the photo of Alexanders smooching her.

The 76-year-old entertainer captioned a second photo, “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard [sic] of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her.”

Responding to a fan, Cher wrote, “Ppl Hide In The Dark,Light,In Basements, Penthouses,DONT LET THESE PPL CHANGE ANYTHING YOU WANT Love Etc.Listen to these idiots & See hostility,& Vitriol in its purist Form.”

Most fans are supportive of the singer, who looks extremely happy in the photos. Cher lost her beloved mother, actress Georgia Holt, on December 10.

