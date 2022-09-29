106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Cher wears spandex catsuit while walking in finale of Balmain fashion show in Paris

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Most 76-year-old women wouldn’t feel “Strong Enough” to walk around in public in a spandex catsuit — but Cher’s not your average 76-year-old.

The entertainment icon walked in the finale of the Balmain fashion show Wednesday night during Paris Fashion Week, taking the stage arm-in-arm with designer Olivier Rousteing as her song “Strong Enough” blared from the sound system. She wore a marbled spandex bodysuit with a plunging neck, and platform wedges.

“JUST HAD BEST TIME, ON STAGE…FELT GREAT,” Cher tweeted afterwards. “SHOW WAS PROBABLY BEST FASHION SHOW ‘EVER.’ MODELS WERE BEAUTY FROM ANOTHER UNIVERSE. CLOTHES 2 DIE 4…OLIVIER 2 DIE 4.” 

She added, “STAGE WAS CALLING ME cher…..oh cher….come Home….I HEAR YOU.”

It’s not surprising that Cher felt comfortable on that stage: As Billboard notes, the Balmain show took place in a massive stadium, with more than 10,000 tickets made available to fans in exchange for a charity donation.

(Cher’s entrance comes at 39:58 into the video below)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

