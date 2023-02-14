Christopher Cross’ catalog acquired by Seeker Music

Seeker Music

Christopher Cross is the latest artist to sell his catalog. The singer has made a deal with the music rights, publishing and record company Seeker Music, which will now control Cross’ full masters and publishing catalog.

“I’ve been a Christopher Cross fan going back to when I was a kid – I grew up around, and listening to, so many of his contemporaries. He’s an absolute legend!!” Seeker CEO Evan Bogart says. “I’m so proud to have the opportunity to carry his legacy forward and of what we’ve already been able to do with his catalog, and will continue to do this year to keep introducing music fans to Chris’ incredible songs, and timeless songwriting.”

To commemorate the deal, Seeker is planning a yearlong celebration of Cross’ music, which started last week with the release of a 40th anniversary edition of Cross’ sophomore album, Another Page, in spatial audio. They are also planning national events celebrating Chris for this spring and summer, as well as remastered releases and a yearlong remix campaign.

