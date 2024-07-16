106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Classic Eric Clapton concerts to be released on 4K UHD

Share
Mercury Studios

A classic concert from Eric Clapton is coming out this fall on 4K Ultra High Definition.

Slowhand at 70-Live At The Royal Albert Hall was originally released in November 2015 on DVD, Blu-ray and more. It was recorded on May 21, 2015, during Clapton’s 70th birthday celebration tour and was part of a seven-night stand at the iconic London venue, which included Clapton’s 200th show there.

The concert features performances of such Clapton classics as “Layla,” “Wonderful Tonight,” “I Shot the Sheriff” and more, as well as a bonus performance of “Little Queen of Spades.”

Slowhand at 70-Live At The Royal Albert Hall will be released on 4K UHD on Sept. 13. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Netflix cancels cheapest plan as subscribers have to choose
2

Choose Your Trip: Trippin' America Contest Rules
3

Madonna reflects on recovery one year after hospitalization: “Miraculous”
4

Choose Your Trip: Trippin' America Contest Rules
5

With 30 years in the ‘Rear View,’ Hootie & the Blowfish singer says album’s success is still “totally unbelievable”

Recently Played

All ApologiesNirvana
11:10am
Rock'N MeSteve Miller Band
11:07am
Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)Journey
11:02am
No ScrubsTlc
10:57am
Down UnderMen At Work
10:54am
View Full Playlist