Classic Eric Clapton concerts to be released on 4K UHD

A classic concert from Eric Clapton is coming out this fall on 4K Ultra High Definition.

Slowhand at 70-Live At The Royal Albert Hall was originally released in November 2015 on DVD, Blu-ray and more. It was recorded on May 21, 2015, during Clapton’s 70th birthday celebration tour and was part of a seven-night stand at the iconic London venue, which included Clapton’s 200th show there.

The concert features performances of such Clapton classics as “Layla,” “Wonderful Tonight,” “I Shot the Sheriff” and more, as well as a bonus performance of “Little Queen of Spades.”

Slowhand at 70-Live At The Royal Albert Hall will be released on 4K UHD on Sept. 13. It is available for preorder now.

