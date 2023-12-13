These days you can’t escape holiday tunes, and there are certain classics that folks just can’t seem to get enough of. Spotify has revealed some of the top holiday listening trends for the season, with songs by Wham!, Brenda Lee and more making the list.

While globally Mariah Carey’s classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the top trending song of 2023, Wham!’s “Last Christmas” is close behind at #2, followed by Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock.”

In the U.S., Lee’s classic is Spotify’s top holiday song, followed by Mariah, Helms and Wham!, with Andy Williams‘ iconic “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” rounding out the top five.

And it looks like Elton John may have a holiday classic in the making. “Merry Christmas,” his 2022 collaboration with Ed Sheeran, tops Spotify’s instant classics list, made up of songs released in the past five years that are leading in global streams.

Overall, folks don’t seem to be getting sick of holiday tunes just yet. Since the start of November, the creation of Spotify holiday playlists has increased over 1,400%.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Classic holiday tunes by Wham!, Brenda Lee among Spotify’s top holiday listening trends appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.