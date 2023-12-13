106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Classic holiday tunes by Wham!, Brenda Lee among Spotify’s top holiday listening trends

Share
Courtesy of Spotify

These days you can’t escape holiday tunes, and there are certain classics that folks just can’t seem to get enough of. Spotify has revealed some of the top holiday listening trends for the season, with songs by Wham!Brenda Lee and more making the list.

While globally Mariah Carey’s classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the top trending song of 2023, Wham!’s “Last Christmas” is close behind at #2, followed by Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock.”

In the U.S., Lee’s classic is Spotify’s top holiday song, followed by Mariah, Helms and Wham!, with Andy Williams‘ iconic “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” rounding out the top five.

And it looks like Elton John may have a holiday classic in the making. “Merry Christmas,” his 2022 collaboration with Ed Sheeran, tops Spotify’s instant classics list, made up of songs released in the past five years that are leading in global streams.

Overall, folks don’t seem to be getting sick of holiday tunes just yet. Since the start of November, the creation of Spotify holiday playlists has increased over 1,400%.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Classic holiday tunes by Wham!, Brenda Lee among Spotify’s top holiday listening trends appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

#Trending

1

Cher reveals where she would go if she could “turn back time”
2

At Daryl Hall’s request, judge agrees to block John Oates’ attempt to sell his share of their partnership
3

Cher earns new chart milestone with new #1
4

Duran Duran to headline 2024 Cruel World Festival
5

New Rod Stewart album, ‘Swing Fever,’ due out in February

Recently Played

Bad To The BoneGeorge Thorogood And The Destroyer
9:35pm
Somebody Told MeThe Killers
9:32pm
Dont You (forget About Me)Simple Minds
9:24pm
Big PoppaNotorious B.i.g.
9:19pm
Old Time Rock And RollBob Seger And The Silver Bullet Ba
9:16pm
View Full Playlist