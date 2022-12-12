106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Classic holiday tunes land in ‘Billboard’ Top 10

Share
Classic holiday tunes land in ‘Billboard’ Top 10

The holiday season is here and the music charts certainly reflect that, with several classic holiday tunes making the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week. 

While Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the list, four other classic tracks land in the Top 10, with Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” at two, matching the song’s highest ranking on the chart. Overall, the tune is up 15% in streams to 34.3 million, with a 26.1 million in radio airplay audience. 

Landing just behind Lee is Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at three, followed by Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at four. The final holiday tune in the Top 10 is Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” which this week lands at nine. The first time it reached the Top 10 was in 2020, when it peaked at seven.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Neil Diamond to attend Sunday night’s opening of ‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’
2

Go back in time with The Cure with remastered version of ‘﻿Play Out’﻿ documentary
3

Frank Sinatra musical in the works
4

Neil Diamond surprises cast of ‘A Beautiful Noise’ musical with in-person rendition of “Sweet Caroline”
5

Barry Manilow cancels Las Vegas Christmas show debut due to heart condition

Recently Played

Call Me (theme From American Gigolo)Blondie
12:57pm
Under The BridgeRed Hot Chili Peppers
12:47pm
Money For NothingDire Straits
12:43pm
We Are YoungFun. [feat. Janelle Monae]
12:39pm
HeartbreakerPat Benatar
12:31pm
View Full Playlist