Colin Hay to launch new Men At Work tour this fall

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Men at Work, best known for such ’80s hits as “Who Can It Be Now?” and “Down Under,” is headed back out on the road this fall.

The Aussie band, led by frontman Colin Hay, is set to kick off a fall U.S. tour on Oct. 10 in Dallas, Texas, with stops in New Orleans, Charleston, Ft. Lauderdale, Raleigh, Denver and more before wrapping Nov. 3 in Del Mar, California.

Hay has been touring as a member of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band since 2018, which he says inspired him to go back out on the road with Men at Work. 

“Night after night, audiences came out to see and hear the true icon that Ringo is and showed only love and appreciation for all the All Starrs and their respective songs,” he shares. “I was curious to find out if Men At Work still had an audience and how many of them there were.”

A complete list of dates can be found at colinhay.com.

