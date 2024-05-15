Crowded House announces intimate ‘Gravity Stairs’ record release concert in New York

Crowded House is set to celebrate their upcoming new album, Gravity Stairs, with a special intimate show in New York City.

The band is set to headline the 575-capacity Bowery Ballroom on May 31, the same day the album will be released.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

Gravity Stairs is the eighth studio album from Crowded House, which is now made up of frontman Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, and Neil’s sons Elroy Finn and Liam Finn. It’s their first album since 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting.

And for those who can’t make it to the New York show, there will be plenty of other chances to see the band live this year. They will launch the North American Gravity Stairs tour on August 29 in St. Augustine, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at crowdedhouse.com.

