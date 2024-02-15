Crowded House announces new album, ‘Gravity Stairs’

Crowded House recently released the new single “Oh Hi,” and there’s more new music where that came from.

The Aussie band, now made up of Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, and Finn’s sons Elroy and Liam, just announced they’ll release the eighth studio album, Gravity Stairs, on May 31. It’s their first album since 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting.

“It’s a metaphor for getting a little older and becoming aware of your own mortality, your own physicality,” Neil says. “Things are getting a little harder, and there’s more determination needed to get to the top, but there’s still the same compulsion to climb them.”

The band also just released the official video for “Oh Hi,” featuring Neil’s oversized head superimposed on top of a person dancing their way through New York.

Gravity Stairs is available for preorder now. Here is the track list for the album:

“Magic Piano”

“Life’s Imitation”

“The Howl”

“All That I Can Ever Own”

“Oh Hi”

“Some Greater Plan (for Claire)”

“Black Water, White Circle”

“Blurry Grass”

“I Can’t Keep Up With You”

“Thirsty”

“Night Song”

