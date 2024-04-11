Crowded House announces North American tour; drops new ‘Gravity Stairs’ single

Crowded House is getting ready to hit the road in support of their upcoming album, Gravity Stairs, which will be released next month.

The band just announced dates for the 15-city North American Gravity Stairs tour, set to kick off August 29 in St Augustine, Florida, and wrap September 28 in Paso Robles, California.

Tickets go on sale to the Crowded House fan club starting Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m., with the general public getting a crack at them starting Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at crowdedhouse.com.

In conjunction with the tour announcement, the band has shared the second single off Gravity Stairs, the track “Teenage Summer.”

“My grandson Manaia told me ‘Teenage Summer’ was one of his favorite songs,” frontman Neil Finn shared. “He’d identified the peak moment in the song and a light went on. It’s that simple, the children must be heard.”

You can listen to “Teenage Summer” now via digital outlets and watch the video on YouTube.

Gravity Stairs, Crowded House’s eighth studio album and the first since 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting, will be released May 31. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.