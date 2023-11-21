106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Crowded House classic tops the ‘Billboard’ Top TV Songs chart

Crowded House classic is back on the charts.

The Australian band’s ’80s hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over” tops the Billboard Top TV Songs chart following its appearance on the October 25 episode of NBC’s Magnum P.I. Thanks to the show, the song was downloaded 1,000 times and earned 4.6 million on-demand streams.

“Don’t Dream It’s Over,” written by Neil Finn, was a single off Crowded House’s 1986 self-titled debut album. It became their biggest hit, peaking at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in April 1987. It also went to #1 in Canada and New Zealand.

 

