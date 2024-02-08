Crowded House says “Oh Hi” with new single

Crowded House is back with new music. The Aussie band, led by Neil Finn, has just released the new single, “Oh Hi,” which was inspired by Finn’s work with So They Can, a nonprofit that builds schools in remote parts of Kenya and Tanzania.

“I’m hoping the song comes across without needing to know the backstory,” Finn says, “but it’s very much inspired by these incredible kids and their magnificence.”

You can listen to “Oh Hi” now via digital outlets and watch the lyric video on YouTube.

“Oh Hi” is the first new music from Crowded House since the release of their 2021 studio album, Dreamers Are Waiting.

The band — currently made up of Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom and Finn’s sons, Liam and Elroy — is set to embark on a U.K. tour starting March 1 in Saint Austell. A complete list of dates can be found at crowdedhouse.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.