Crowded House streaming video content to coincide with North American tour

After postponing their 2022 North American tour back in August, Crowded House is finally ready to hit the road this week, and they’re doing what they can to get fans psyched for it.

The band will kick off their North American tour on Tuesday, May 2, in Vancouver. To coincide with the launch they’ve teamed up with the online outlet Fang TV to share some new content, including videos from past and recent shows, video clips, interviews and more.

The monthlong content will start at 8:30 p.m. PT, just when the band takes the stage in Vancouver — and they promise there will even be some footage from the tour. Fans can watch at neilfinn.com and fangradio.com

Crowded House was supposed to kick off their tour in September 2022, but the shows were postponed after drummer Elroy Finn, son of frontman Neil Finn, hurt his back. The current tour is set to run through May 30 in Boston, Massachusetts. A complete list of dates can be found at crowdedhouse.com.

