Culture Club agrees to pay former member over $2 million in lost profits

Culture Club has reached a settlement with their former bandmate Jon Moss, which will have them paying the drummer over $2 million in lost profits.

Moss, a founding member of the ’80s group, had filed a lawsuit against his former bandmates, Boy GeorgeRoy Hay and Michael Craig, claiming he was owed money after being “expelled” by their manager in 2018.

According to Metro UK, the band agreed to a judgement in favor of Moss just six days before they were due to go to court to decide the value of the Culture Club name, as well as the amount Moss was entitled to and more. As part of the judgement, the band will pay the agreed upon amount immediately, while Moss has agreed to “relinquish” all rights to the Culture Club name.

