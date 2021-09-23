      Weather Alert

Cyndi Lauper, Barbra Streisand call on entertainment bosses to demand congressional action on climate change

Sep 23, 2021 @ 5:30pm

Credit: Helen Maybanks

A variety of celebrities, including music stars such as Cyndi Lauper and Barbra Streisand, are calling on entertainment industry leaders to demand action on climate change from Congress.

In a letter addressed to the heads of companies including Facebook, Netflix, Sony, Walt Disney, Apple, Google and Amazon, the artists, working with the Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund, state that the bosses are “needed to lead our community’s call for action and embrace this vision for a better world.”

“Now is the time to use your influence to shape our future,” the letter continues. “Congress needs to hear you demand, unequivocally, that it put forward and pass the most ambitious climate change agenda in U.S. history.”

The letter asks that the business leaders “demand publicly and loudly that our senators and representatives” pass legislation that is currently before them. The legislation, the letter claims, will “create healthier communities, put millions to work in clean energy jobs, and free us from the fossil fuels that are driving climate change.”

The artists go in to say that they’ll be using their own platforms to remind all Americans to tell their senators and representatives in Congress that they “demand climate action now,” by taking up the president’s agenda.

“Tweet. Post. E-mail. Call. Whatever it takes,” the letter concludes. “This is our moment, and there is no time to waste.”

Others music stars who signed the letter include Coldplay, Adam Levine, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Selena Gomez, Shakira, Lorde, Billie EilishCamila Cabello, Dua Lipa,and Demi Lovato, as well as celebs including Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kerry Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, J.J. Abrams, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and Ellen DeGeneres, among many others.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

