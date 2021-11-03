      Weather Alert

Cyndi Lauper, Cher, Melissa Etheridge & more team up for social media campaign for climate change action

Nov 3, 2021 @ 6:00pm

Helen Maybanks; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The United Nations Climate Change Conference is taking place in Glasgow, Scotland through November 12, and some of the world’s top musical artists are using their social platforms to help spread the word about the importance of taking action against the global threat.

Cyndi Lauper, Cher, Melissa Etheridge and Quincy Jones are among the music stars that have teamed up with the Right Here, Right Now Climate Alliance; throughout the end of the conference, they are posting messages aimed not just at world leaders, but at their millions of followers.

The goal is to mobilize half a billion people to urge the leaders to accelerate action against climate change, which can cause flooding, fires, extreme weather and destruction of species, not to mention its impact on poor and marginalized populations.

“We’re grateful for all of the celebrities who are helping promote climate change as a human rights crisis,” says David Clark, founder of Right Here, Right Now. “It is critically important that we humanize the issue through a human rights lens, as people need to understand the choices they make, have real impact on the lives of others.”

Other artists participating in the initiative include Jason Mraz, Pentatonix, Natasha Bedingfield and Camila Cabello.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

