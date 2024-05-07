Cyndi Lauper documentary to premiere on Paramount+ in June

The Cyndi Lauper documentary, Let the Canary Sing, will make its streaming service debut on Paramount+ on June 4.

Directed by Alison Ellwood, the documentary had its premiere last June at the Tribeca Festival. According to the description, the film follows Cyndi’s “meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her music, ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and tireless advocacy.”

A new trailer for the doc has just been released, featuring footage from throughout Cyndi’s career, as well as interview clips from Cyndi, Billy Porter, Boy George, Patti LaBelle and more.

“If you don’t know where you came from, you don’t know where you’re going. But if you’re doing what you love … magic,” Cyndi says in the clip.

Deadline reports that to coincide with the streaming debut, a companion album also titled Let the Canary Sing will be released, featuring such Cyndi hits as “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” “True Colors,” “I Drove All Night” and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.