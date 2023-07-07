106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Cyndi Lauper drops song for new Prime Video series ‘The Horror of Delores Roach’

Cyndi Lauper has released some new music. The singer just dropped the tune “Oh, Dolores,” which she wrote for the new Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach, which is streaming now. 

“It’s a fun song,” Cyndi shares on Instagram. “I had so much fun.”

Lauper also has a role in show. The eight-episode series stars Justina Machado as the title character, a woman released from prison after an unjust 16-year sentence. She returns to her now-gentrified Washington Heights, New York, neighborhood, where she lives and works as a masseuse in the basement of her stoner friend Luis’ empanada shop.

